AGEE, Lucius Edward

Lucius Edward Agee, 97, Mt. Juliet passed away on Oct. 13.

He was a child of God, faithful husband, and loving father and grandfather. Lucius Edward Agee passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 13. He lived a long, adventurous fulfilled life. He was 97 years old. He was raised in Smith County and attended schools in Hickman and Gordonsville. He gradu-ated from East High School in Nashville and was soon drafted in 1943.

Lucius joined the Navy and served as an aviation radioman, flying in Avenger class diver bomb planes off the aircraft carrier, “BonHomme Richard”. After WWII he attended and graduated from George Peabody College. He would teach school in Missouri and then would work at Wright Industries as chief design engineer for 16 years. During this time, he would serve as president of The American Society of Tool and Manufacturing Engineers (SME)

In the 1970s he began a construction company and was a general contractor, specializing in design and build of commercial buildings. He also designed and built an apartment complex. In the 1980’s he started a tool and die shop which continues to operate today. He was a master wood worker, avid art-ist, and author of two published books. Lucius loved making beautiful pieces of wooden furniture to share with friends and family, and he also enjoyed drawing and painting amazing art pieces.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 71 years, Lucy Aline Agee; mother, Mattie Hickey Agee; father, Arthur T. Agee; son, Gregory L. Agee; sister, Francis Haley; and brother, Howard Agee. He is survived by his daughter, Judy James (Joe); sons, Jerry Agee (Julie) and Steve Agee (Renee); brother, Marvin Agee; Grandchildren, April Hulette (Brandon), Crystal Tingle (Nathan), Mike Agee, Tim Agee, Angel Agee (Nick), and Elissa Woodard; great-grandchildren, Lily Hulette, Mary Hulette, Olivia Tingle, and Elyse Tingle.

The Funeral Service was Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service at Baird Cemetery in Hickman.

The Visitation was Monday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19.

