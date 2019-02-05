Albright, William Robert

Bob Albright passed away Jan. 29, 2019, at age 86. A memorial service was held Feb. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

He is survived by wife of 68 years, Annette Albright; children: David Keith Albright, Geffrey Robert Albright, Alan Scott Albright, and Stephen Todd (Jill) Albright; grandson: Kage Albright; nephews: Bill, Don, Ronnie, Johnny, George, Tommy, Wayne, Mike, Ian, Jonathan, Will, and Ben; nieces Mary, Connie, Jan, Diane, Amy, Catherine Ann, Crystal, and Brittany; 27 great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law: Buzz (Linda) Crockett, Tommy (Melanie) Crockett, Kerry (Carol) Crockett, Paul (Lisa) Crockett, Mark Crockett, sister-in-law Jenny Henley. He is preceded in death by parents Fred and Sarah Albright Sr., sister Ruth Pruitt, brothers Fred (Martha) Albright Jr., George (Francis) Albright, J.W. (Margaret) Albright, and sister-in-law; Margie Santi Hamilton.

Memorial Donations: Alzheimer’s Association (478 Craighead St, Nashville TN 37204, 800.272.3900). The family extends a special thank you to Alive Hospice, especially Alicia, Kelly, and Carrie. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.