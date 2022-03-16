ALCOCK, Jerry Allen

Jerry Allen Alcock, 74, Mt. Juliet, died March 8.

Jerry was born in Crosby, ND and was the son of the late, John William Alcock and Eleanor Peterson Alcock. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired from American Airlines. Jerry enjoyed farm-ing and working on tractors. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith and his sister, Bonnie.

He is survived by: Wife of 53 years Marta Alcock; Sons John (Regenia) Alcock and Jeffrey (Mary) Alcock; Brother Lowell (Rose) Alcock; Sisters Orlynn (Bruce) Dannels and Sharon Alcock; Grandchildren Kath-leen Alcock, Michael Alcock, Annabelle Alcock, Alayna Alcock, Zach Cox and Kayla Cox.

Family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel to cel-ebrate Jerry’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the local animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com