News Ticker

Alexander, Herman Eugene

August 13, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Herman Eugene Alexander, age 89, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1930, in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a beloved father and husband to his wife, Joita, for 67 years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served as a deacon. He retired from McCowat-Mercer Press after 50 years where he was vice president of the lithographic department.

He is survived by daughters Phyllis (Bill) Robinson, Nancy Conner, and son Mark (Debbie) Alexander; seven grandchildren: Lee Conner, Amy Conner, Matthew (Jessica) Conner, Chris (Alicia) Robinson, Michael (Melissa) Robinson, Cheryl (Matthew) Brown, Hannah Alexander; and nine great-grandchildren: Raina, Reagan, Kendall, Audrey, Luke, Alissa, Isaac, Issabelle Joita, and Lincoln. 

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Joita Alexander, his parents Samuel and Mamie Alexander, son Joe Alexander, and son-in-law Ike Conner. 

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the George A Smith & Sons, South Chapel. The services will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at George A. Smith & Sons, South Chapel in Jackson, Tennessee.  Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Robinson, Michael Robinson, Lee Conner, Matthew Conner, Bill Robinson and Matt Brown.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.