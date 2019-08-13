Alexander, Herman Eugene

Herman Eugene Alexander, age 89, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1930, in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a beloved father and husband to his wife, Joita, for 67 years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served as a deacon. He retired from McCowat-Mercer Press after 50 years where he was vice president of the lithographic department.

He is survived by daughters Phyllis (Bill) Robinson, Nancy Conner, and son Mark (Debbie) Alexander; seven grandchildren: Lee Conner, Amy Conner, Matthew (Jessica) Conner, Chris (Alicia) Robinson, Michael (Melissa) Robinson, Cheryl (Matthew) Brown, Hannah Alexander; and nine great-grandchildren: Raina, Reagan, Kendall, Audrey, Luke, Alissa, Isaac, Issabelle Joita, and Lincoln.

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Joita Alexander, his parents Samuel and Mamie Alexander, son Joe Alexander, and son-in-law Ike Conner.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the George A Smith & Sons, South Chapel. The services will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at George A. Smith & Sons, South Chapel in Jackson, Tennessee. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Robinson, Michael Robinson, Lee Conner, Matthew Conner, Bill Robinson and Matt Brown.