Alexander, Robert Clair

Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 7, 2020. Mr. Alexander was the son of the late Charles Clair and Elizabeth Bearden Alexander. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Alexander, and sister, Martha Sue Earps.

He is survived by: Wife of 65 years – Sue Earps Alexander; Daughters – Brenda (Robert) Dillingham, Shelia (Troy) Ashburn and Lisa (Joe) Taylor; Brother – Randy (Earla) Alexander; Sister – Debra Alexander (Russell) Barnette; Grandchildren – Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Ben Dillingham and Daniel Dillingham; Great-grandchildren – Alexis Dillingham, Noah Dillingham, Nash Dillingham, Jayce Ashburn and Jacob Ashburn.

Funeral services were held Aug. 15, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cross Mausolleum. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the church of your choice.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com