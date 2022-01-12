ALEXANDER, Sue Nell Earps

Sue Nell Earps Alexander, 83, Red Boiling Springs, died Jan. 3.

Sue was born in Carthage, and was the daughter of the late, Cordell Earps and Evelyn Adell Butts Earps. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander; sister, Linnie Blackaby and son-in-law, Troy Ashburn.

She is survived by: Daughters Brenda (Robert) Dillingham, Shelia Ashburn and Lisa (Joe) Taylor; Brother Bobby Earps; Grandchildren Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Ben Dillingham and Daniel Dillingham; Great-grandchildren Alexis Dillingham, Noah Dillingham, Nash Dillingham, Jayce Ashburn and Jacob Ashburn.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 7, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Brad Whittemore officiating. In-terment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Ben Dillingham, Daniel Dillingham, Wayne Fox, Jesse Duluth, Randy Alexander and Terry Blackaby. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Ash-burn and Lauren Ashburn.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation was Thursday and Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.