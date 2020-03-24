Alford, Marie A.

Marie A. Alford, age 92, passed away peacefully March 15, 2020, exactly as she had wished — in her home and with her loyal dachshund, Greta, by her side — in Oldsmar, Florida.

Marie had three children, Paula, Marcia and John. Marie had four grandchildren, Christopher (wife Julie) and Nickolas (wife Jaime) Cooper, Carly Marie (husband Joshua) Rowe and Kevin Alford. Marie had five great grandchildren, River, Lily, Rylee and Reagan Cooper and Elias Rowe.

Marie is survived by her two brothers, James Millard and wife Sandi, and Jerry Millard, and her sister, Edna Clayton; her daughter Paula Buffa and husband Tony, her son John Alford and wife Kay; her four grandchildren and their spouses and her five great-grandchildren. Her daughter Marcia proceeded her in death in October 2014.

Marie is also survived by many, many friends both in Florida where she spent her last 2 ½ years of life and in Hermitage/Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Marie will be interred at Hermitage Memorial Gardens next to her husband, Clifton Alford, Jr., and daughter, Marcia. A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at Grace United Methodist Church, her home church in Mt. Juliet. The date for this Celebration of Life to be announced soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Suncoast Hospice, who greatly contributed to making her final days peaceful and comfortable, can be mailed to 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760. Please mention the GREEN TEAM/Marie Alford with your donation.