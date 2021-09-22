ALLEN, Barry Lee

Barry Lee Allen, 67, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 15. Barry was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Archie and Delthia Overstreet Allen. He was employed by Tennessee College of Applied Technology as a welding instructor. Barry enjoyed motorcycles and drag racing but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a Christian, Godly man and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Barry was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Allen.

He is survived by: wife of 48 years Mary Allen; daughters Amy (Keith) Durham and Laurie (Chad) Grant; Brother Aaron (Kim) Allen; sister Joyce Sammy) Earps; grandchildren Genia Durham, Maggie Lyles, Lib-by Lyles and Spencer Durham; Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Keith Durham officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Visitation was Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.