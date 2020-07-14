Allen, Donald Glenn

Donald Glenn “Donnie” Allen, age 64 of Lebanon, died July 10, 2020.

Donnie was the son of the late James Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Grooms Allen. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Allen and Tommy Allen.

He is survived by: Wife of 45 years – Cathy Allen; Daughters – Devon (Rob) Tessier and Jenny (David) Pugh; Sister – Gail Mason; Donnie was affectionately known as Homer to his grandchildren – Charlie Tessier and Andy Tessier; Several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held July 14, at Green Hill Church. The family requests that you please wear a mask.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401 or at fanconi.org/donate

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com