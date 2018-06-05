Allison, Kendel

Kendel Allison passed away on May 29, 2018 at age 39. A funeral service was held June 4 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Kendel is preceded in death by father Doyle Ray Watson and grandparents Finis and Earline Gregory. She is survived by children Hunter Allison, Caige Allison, Victoria Allison, and Layla Watson; grandparents Hayward and Patsy Phillips; brothers Chris Mahan, Walter Lee (Kendall) Watson, Josh Watson, Joel Ray Watson; sisters Bridgett Watson, Autumn (Hunter) Bowman, Joanna Yant; aunt Kim Haynes; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
