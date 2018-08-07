Alsup, Belinda

Belinda Alsup passed away on Aug. 6, 2018 at age 68. The Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the service.
Mrs. Alsup is survived by her husband Fred Alsup, sons Nelson (Mandy) Alsup and Zachary Alsup, and grandchildren Cole Alsup, Kara Jo Alsup, and Taylor Hulse. She is preceded in death by daughter Deanna Hulse and parents Willadean McClanahan and Paul Womack. Please make Memorial Donations to the Shriner’s and/or the Lyons Club in her name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
