American Flag display moves to new location

For the past seven years, The American Legion Post 281 and The Exchange Club of West Wilson County have sponsored “Honoring America’s Flag” at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street. Due to construction in the area, the display is moving down the road to the Jones Family Park, across from Wilson Bank and Trust.

Many local businesses and individuals sponsored or purchased a flag in honor of a veteran or any other American Flag lover. All funds raised were distributed back to various Mt. Juliet and Wilson County non-profits.

The community is still suffering the effects of the March tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Memorial Day Weekend 2020 will only be a “Community Display” of the American Flag.

Nevertheless, the organizations wants citizens to still visit the field at the Jones Family Park. They appreciate the financial support that previous businesses and individual sponsors have contributed to the display.