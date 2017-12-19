Anderson, Deiadra Kay “Deede,” age 44, of Lebanon, TN, died December 17, 2017. Deede was a member of The Pointe Church. She attended Wilson County Schools. Deede was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vestal and Nota Robbins and Earl and Evelyn Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Philip “Jeff” Anderson.
She is survived by: Parents – Philip and Joyce Anderson; Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; Special Friends – Tina Mundy, Samantha Smith and Sydney Seat; Special Caregivers – Michelle Johnson and LaQuita Collier.
The family would also like to especially thank the staff of Alive Hospice for the love and care they gave to Deede.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rich Tiner officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Sand Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Gardens. Cousins will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The Pointe Church Special Ministry Program, 109 Morningside Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
