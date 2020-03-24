Anderson, Willette S.

Willette Anderson passed away March 16, 2020, at the age of 74. Funeral services were held March 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, followed by interment at Wilson County Memorial Park.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband of 50 years, Shelton “Andy” Anderson; children Christopher (Chelsea) Anderson and Felicia Cole; grandchildren Timothy (Brooke) Cole, Scottie (Rebecca) Cole, and Christi Cole; and great-grandchildren Hattie, Lilly Kate, Emily, and Liam. She is preceded in death by son Steven Anderson, son-in-law David Cole; parents Veston and Daisy Stafford; and 12 siblings, Georgia Stafford, Avert Stafford, Ray Stafford, Harland Stafford, Charles Mitchell Stafford, Domer Stafford, Rosie Christian, Bales “Pete” Stafford, Chuck Stafford, Jim Stafford, Johnny Joe Stafford, and Willie Fowler Stafford.

