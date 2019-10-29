News Ticker

Anderton, Arnold

Arnold “Art” Anderton, age 76 of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. A funeral service was held Oct. 27 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, and burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his parents, Ray Anderton and Laura Farrar Payne, Art is preceded in death by two brothers Everett and Virgil Mullins. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Georgia Anderton; two sons Travis (Kristy) Anderton and Eric (Emily) Anderton; daughter Melissa (Jason) Sudberry; grandchildren Katie, Clay, Kaden, Dominik, Robin, Brett and Denton; great-grandchildren Xaylie, Lizzie and Zoey; brother Red (Bonnie) Anderton.

