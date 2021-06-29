Andrews Cadillac coming to Mt. Juliet

During an event to announce some renovations at their Brentwood location, Andrews Transportation Group announced they would be bringing a Cadillac dealership to Mt. Juliet.

“We are excited to announce this expansion project and are looking forward to serving the residents of Mt. Juliet. Our team’s hard work and success has made it possible for us to have this opportunity to grow the Cadillac brand in Middle Tennessee,” said President and CEO Nelson Andrews.

The dealership will break ground at 535 Pleasant Grove Road in The Paddocks this fall. It will reflect Cadillac’s next generation retail facility and focus on battery powered electric transportation in addition to conventional gas-powered products. The target date for opening would be fall of 2022 and will employ 35 people.

“Please know I/we could not be happier to have Mr. Nelson and his team become a member of our great community. We are most grateful and thankful for his investment in our great city and the many jobs/careers it will bring,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “He could have taken his new dealership to many wonderful communities, but the fact that he chose Mt. Juliet speaks volumes about our great community and its citizens. We are blessed and thankful.”

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987. They added Jaguar in 2014. They are now one of the top 75 largest volume dealers in the United States and the winner of the prestigious 2018-19 Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. They recently completed the multi-million dollar expansion of their Jaguar Land Rovers service and parts department in Brentwood.