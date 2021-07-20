Andrews Cadillac site plan approved

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved a site plan for the new Andrews Cadillac coming to Pleasant Grove Road.

The property sits on five acres next to the Rocky Williams Dodge, and will have shared access with the business, as well as a main entrance off of Pleasant Grove Road.

“I appreciate them working so closely with us,” said Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen.

Hamblen said Andrews Cadillac agreed to move the building a little closer to Pleasant Grove Road so it wouldn’t be a lot of asphalt out front. The building is 25 feet tall comprised mostly of white and gray brick. A portion of the façade is metal panels.

The Planning Commission also approved the site plan for Camel Express Car Wash, which will be located near the Slim Chickens.