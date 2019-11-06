Animals in poor condition removed from Mt. Juliet home

Photo courtesy of MJPD

Detectives and staff with Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control recently executed a search warrant to remove animals living in deplorable conditions.

The warrant was completed last week at a home in Greenhill Trailer Park after an investigation revealed that the animals’ welfare could be in danger.

Three dogs and one cat, appearing to be in very poor health, were removed from the home and immediately transported by Animal Care and Control to be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian.

The resident is cooperating with detectives, and the investigation is on-going.

According to Capt. Tyler Chandler, no charges have been filed, and animal control is working with the homeowner to ensure the animals are provided with the best care. He also said it is likely the animals will not be returned to the residence.

(Update) Police say the animals have been surrendered to the animal shelter.