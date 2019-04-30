Antee, Alfred James

Alfred “Al” James Antee, age 74 of Franklin, passed April 23, 2019. Al was the son of the late Monroe and Dovie Antee. He is survived by Sandra, his wife of 45 years; his children, Travis Antee and Jamie Nicole Brown; his brother, Don Antee (Janette); and his sisters, Jewel Mefford and Gloria McElroy.

A Celebration of Life Service was held April 29 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment with Military Honors followed at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Al. (P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142) or at (www.stjude.org).

