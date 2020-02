Tony Anthony passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at age 90. A funeral service was held Feb. 15 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.

He is survived by daughters Anne Betts and Tonya (R.D.) Denny, granddaughters Hannah Denny and Bailey Franklin, and special friend Wanda Brooks. He is preceded in death by wife of 50 years Wanda Anthony, parents Fred and Ann Anthony, and brother.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.