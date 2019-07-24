Applications accepted for Wilson County Election Institute

Applications are now being accepted for the Wilson County Election Institute. The Institute is a one-day behind the scenes of elections learning experience.

“Elections are the culmination of actions taken each and every day in preparation for that one big day,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections. “The Election Institute is an opportunity for voters to gain first-hand knowledge about the procedures and details that are involved in holding elections in Wilson County.”

The first Election Institute was held over a four-week period in April 2019. To compensate for busy schedules and to make the class more accessible, the one-day course is being offered. The class will include presentations and hands-on activities designed to give a behind the scenes look at the preparation that goes into elections in Wilson County. Participants will gain knowledge about voter registration, ballot and voting system preparation, what it takes to be a candidate and the importance of poll workers, the media and community outreach.

“This class will give attendees an understanding of the many aspects of preparation for elections and the everyday functions of the Election Commission,” said Assistant Administrator Tammy Smith. “We encourage anyone involved in a campaign, prospective candidates and citizens interested in becoming more civically involved to apply for the institute.”

The Election Institute will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission Annex Training Room at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The classes are free with lunch and snacks available. The class size is limited, so reserve a seat soon.

To reserve a seat and to learn more about the Election Institute information and an application are available at www.WilsonVotes.com or contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.

The elections being prepared for now by the Wilson County Election Commission are the Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and Wilson County Republican Party Primary on March 3, the Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primary and Wilson County General Election on Aug. 6, and the Federal and State General Election and Lebanon, Mt Juliet and Watertown Municipal Elections on Nov. 3.