Archive grants awarded in Wilson County

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced a 2018 archival grant awarded to the Wilson County Archives.

Archival grants are distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives to support local archive development. The Wilson County Archives received a $1,250 archive development grant to purchase acid-free folders.

“Archive grants are a critical investment in preserving our local history by helping to protect irreplaceable documents that are invaluable to our Tennessee history,” said Hargett. “The Tennessee Library and Archives does a great job stretching limited state and federal dollars so they are used in the most cost-effective manner.”

“The work of local archivists will now be enhanced so they can properly preserve important documents while making them accessible to more Tennesseans. This is one way we are ensuring the history of Tennessee lives on for the benefit of future generations,” Hargett said.

“This is good news for our Wilson County Archives,” said State Senator Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “Many area citizens utilize the archives to research their heritage and look at the historical identity of our communities. The next generations won’t know the history of the county unless we preserve it. These funds help in that effort. I congratulate our local officials for their work on helping secure these funds and was happy to support their application.”

In 2018, more than $45,000 in state funds is being awarded to develop and enhance 13 local archives.

“The preservation of our county’s proud history is an important cause, and I am pleased to have supported efforts to secure these grant dollars,” said State Representative Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I want to thank Secretary Hargett for investing in our community, and I know this funding will provide important resources that will greatly benefit the Wilson County Archives.”

“I appreciate Secretary Hargett and his staff for their investment in our community and our local archives,” said State Representative Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon. “This funding will help us better protect our important historical information and improve access to it so our citizens will always be able to learn about the important events that shaped the rich narrative of Wilson County.”