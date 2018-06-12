Argument leaves two dead in Mt. Juliet

A Mt. Juliet man suspected of killing his wife took his own life after a standoff with police Wednesday night.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Thomas Earl Adams, 34, regarding the shooting death of his wife, Jessica Adams, at a residence at Gwin Place and Quarry Road.

After Jessica arrived at the residence with their two children, a verbal confrontation took place. She took her children in the house before returning to the argument outside.

According to Lt. Scott Moore, a resident inside the house called 911 and deputies were quickly dispatched. They were then notified that someone had possibly been shot.

“Upon arrival, deputies noticed Jessica lying in the yard with obvious injuries sustained from a gunshot to the abdomen area,” said Moore. “Thomas had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Deputies immediately began to render aid to Jessica until WEMA arrived on the scene. WEMA then transported Jessica to Vanderbilt where she was later pronounced dead.”

Multiple local resources assisted in the search for Thomas, including WCSO K-9 unit, detectives, The Highway Patrol Air Aviation Unit, Special Response Team, and Mt. Juliet Police.

Thomas was found in an area near the 6600 block of Hickory Ridge Road. After hours of negotiation and threats that he was going to kill himself, Thomas was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to Moore, Thomas had an extensive history in Wilson County on a variety of charges, including domestic violence against Jessica. She was also arrested in March 2018 for domestic assault against him.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.