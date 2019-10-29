Armstrong, Virgil

Virgil Armstrong, age 74 of Mt. Juliet, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Julius A. and Mary Lucille Adams Armstrong, he was preceded in death by brother, H.A. Armstrong. He is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Carol Armstrong; children, Terry (Tracey) Armstrong, Tracy (Dennis) Filson, Tessa (David) Toomey, and Sonia (Greg) Williams; grandchildren, Christian Brice Armstrong, Barbara Ann Armstrong, Tyler (Kelsey) Filson, Sawyer Filson, Parker (Emily) Filson, Luke (Brittany) Toomey, Grace Toomey, Eli Toomey, Aimee (David) Wilson, and Ambrielle Vandiver; great-grandchildren, Easton, Cohen, Kinsley, Harper, Ryleigh, Emma, Levi, and Lilly; brothers, Theodore “Teddy” (Rilda) Armstrong and Timothy “Tim” Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The Funeral Service will be held at Silver Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Jennings Cemetery in Statesville, Tennessee. The family will receive Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at noon.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.