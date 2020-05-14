Arnold, Earl L.

Dr. Earl L. Arnold, age 68, of Mt. Juliet passed April 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Stanberry, Missouri, he was the son of the late Earl and Carmetta Sharp Arnold. He was a 1970 graduate of Stanberry RII High School. He moved to Mt. Juliet in the late 1970s and opened his practice providing chiropractic care, wisdom and wit to his patients, many of whom treasured his friendship. Since closing his practice in 2013, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of making house calls until December 2019 when his health began to decline.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carletta Arnold Forman. Survived by wife Tanya Green Arnold; son Keith (Chelsea) Arnold; three grandchildren; one sister Madonna (Leroy) Arnold Carroll; several nieces and a nephew. Honoring his request, there will be no services.