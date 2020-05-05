Arnold, Earl L.

Dr. Earl L. Arnold, age 68 of Mt. Juliet, passed April 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Stanberry, Missouri, he was the son of the late Earl and Carmetta Sharp Arnold.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carletta Arnold Forman. Survived by wife Tanya Green Arnold; son Keith (Chelsea) Arnold; three grandchildren; one sister Madonna (Leroy) Arnold Carroll; several nieces and a nephew. Honoring his request, there will be no services.