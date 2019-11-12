Arnold, William Howard

William Howard (Bill) Arnold passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 5, 2019, at the age of 79.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Agnes Mann Arnold; his loving wife of 58 years, Jann; and their daughter, Jeanne. He is survived by his daughters, Mandy (Greg) King, Matra (Robert) Shrum; grandchildren, Chason, Jarrod, and Landon Clark, Matthew (Jessica) King and Tanner King; great-grandson, Brayden Clark Fox; his sister, Edna (Keith) Green; nieces and nephews, Suzanne White McEwen and Amy White Furedy; Mike Greene; and Bill Greene.

The family wishes to express gratitude to : Dr. Brian Hughey, Dr. Robert Woods, Dr. Billy Kim, and Wilson County Emergency Management Staff – Gladeville.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following in the Partlow Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m.

