Arnold, Willie “Bill” Manson, age 100 of Hermitage, passed away June 20, 2018. Mr. Arnold was a federal employee who served all of the military service branches throughout his career with NASA. One of his proudest accomplishments is having worked on the rocket that put Neil Armstrong on the moon. After more than 30 years of service, he retired to build homes with his brother in Hendersonville.
Mr. Arnold was a Third Degree Master Mason and was a member of the organization for more than 50 years. He was an active member of the Middle TN Chapter of the Wally Byam Caravan Club. A man of devout faith, he was a founding member of the Whitesburg Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL.
Preceded in death by wife, Beatrice Underwood Arnold; parents, Stonewall Jackson and Mamie Arnold; and brothers, Clyde, Melvin and Lee Arnold. He is survived by children, Ray J. Arnold, William L. (Toddy) Arnold, and Diane (Bobby) Ingram; grandchildren, Melissa Arnold Baker, Kevin Ray (Charlotte) Arnold, Bobby Arnold (Dana) Ingram, Christopher Jackson (Colleen) Arnold and Cassidy (Steven) Brown; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held June 23 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.