Art Giles announces candidacy for District 3 Commissioner

Art Giles has announced his candidacy for election as Mt. Juliet City Commissioner, District 3. Mr. Giles, a long-time resident of Mt. Juliet, currently serves as the District 3 Commissioner, and has a passion for serving his community. Commissioner Giles offers himself as “the Conservative Choice” in this election and has a voting record to support that claim. He received a Bachelor Of Business Administration from Belmont University with a Minor in Music prior to moving to Mt. Juliet and has used that degree knowledge, along with different career experience including local city government, to be proficient and accountable in his present District 3 Commission seat. “I am proud of my voting record and accomplishments and feel experience is invaluable and necessary to continue to positively move forward in serving the citizens of Mt. Juliet,” said Giles.

Commissioner Giles has consistently voted to increase public safety including the Police and Fire services. He has supported quality economic growth, both as the District 3 Commissioner and as a Regional Planning Commissioner, working diligently to successfully implement road improvement projects, including traffic calming initiatives, not only within District 3 but the entire city. He has helped improve our parks, recreational opportunities as well as securing additional sidewalks and greenways. Giles believes in smaller, more efficient government as well as “Development Should Pay For Development” ; staying a firm advocate that our city should always operate “within its means” by using increased sales tax revenues instead of raising property taxes and requiring developments to complete and/or share cost of infrastructure improvements. He has never voted to raise property taxes or for additional apartments and states our city has a strong heritage of adopting responsible budgets, bringing in construction projects on time and under budget and ending each year with a larger surplus than budgeted for. “I will continue to work hard to carry that history through the next four years.”

He is a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment as a member of the TN Firearms Association as well as a Lifetime member of NRA. Recently he sponsored/passed local legislation to allow city employees who have valid handgun permits to carry in the workplace.

In 2013, he sponsored/passed the formation of BPAC (Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee) which is an advisory committee to the Board Of Commissioners to supply pedestrian safety suggestions, promote awareness, etc. and identifies and writes grant applications to help fund additional sidewalks and greenways for the city; to date these grant awards have netted the city over $9.2 million in grant money. “These awesome committee members work tirelessly, and it is a privilege to be the Chair of such a dedicated and successful committee”, Giles said. He also recently sponsored/passed a resolution for a 10 Year Police Department Strategic Plan to identify and adequately fund the needs of our members in Blue, including salaries; now the PD are currently in process of expanding Police Headquarters to adequately meet the city’s needs.

Outside of City Government, Giles is a local business owner of AGA Insurance on Mt. Juliet Road which specializes in Church and Non-Profit insurance and serves as the Music/Worship Director at his church. He is a member of Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary and recently helped create and serves as President, of a new proposed 501C3 that will raise money for recreational needs for the city of Mt. Juliet.

Art is married to Jill Giles who was a successful Elementary School Teacher and prior to her retirement, was principle for 15 years at W A Wright Elementary in Mt. Juliet. Both their boys, Blake and Josh, graduated from Mt. Juliet High School and attended/graduated from TN colleges. Blake is a Nashville PD Sergeant and wife Paige Upchurch Giles is a RN at Tristar Summit Hospital. Josh is the Operations Manager at Tri-Star Moving Co. and the Music/Worship Director at Faith Is The Victory Church in Mt. Juliet and wife Kirsten Young Giles is a RN at Stones River Dermatology . Henry is Josh and Kirsten’s son, the first grandson. All family resides in Mt. Juliet.

Early voting is Oct. 14 – 29, 2020 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Commissioner Giles may be reached at 615-455-1826 or artgilesd3@gmail.com or www.commissionerartgiles.com or Facebook.com/CommissionerGiles

“It is an honor to serve the people of District 3, and I ask for the opportunity to continue that service for another term; I humbly ask for your vote,” Giles stated.