Artley, Michael Charles Calvin

Michael Charles Calvin Artley, age 73 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 1, 2019. Michael was the son of the late Gordon and Dorothy Artley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven V. Artley.

He is survived by: Wife – Nitaya Artley; Daughter – Dena (Robbie) Crowder; Grandchildren – Anisa and Dyson; Special friends – Jennifer Zimmerman, Jamie Mayfield and Heather Featherstone.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1004 Woodridge Place, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street, #206, Nashville, TN 37210.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com