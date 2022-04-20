ASHBURN, Wilma June Uselton

Wilma June Uselton Ashburn, 91, Hermitage, died April 11.

June was born in Rutherford County, and was the daughter of the late, Raymond Uselton and Marga-ret Floyd Uselton. She was a member of Joy Church. June was preceded in death by her husband, Ed-ward T. Ashburn; son, Troy Ashburn; son-in-law, Mike Murrell and sister, Betty Jane McDole.

She is survived by: Daughter Shannon Murrell; Son Tommy (Kara) Ashburn; Daughter-in-law Shelia Ashburn; Grandchildren Joshua Jackson, Micah Ashburn, Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Michael E. Murrell and Kayla Ashburn; Great-grandchildren Jacob Ashburn, Jayce Ashburn and Zayn Murrell.

Visitation was Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services wereconducted Thursday, April 14, at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Erik Garcia officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Joy Church, PO Box 247, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com