Ashley, Lora Fathera

Lora Fathera Ashley, age 89 of Lebanon, died April 19, 2020. Mrs. Ashley was the daughter of the late Joe and Minnie Belle Allen Fathera. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Ashley and her siblings, Ruth Powell, Lorene Bullock, Jewell West, Doris Davis and Bobby Fathera.

She is survived by: Sons – Jack Hayes and Greg (Donna) Jennings; Daughter – Pat Jansen; Grandchildren – Jason Hayes, Ross Hayes, Parker Jennings and Cara Jennings; Great-grandchildren – Devan Hayes, Drew Hayes, Tyler Hayes, Nathan Hayes, Evie Hayes and Spencer Hayes; Several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held April 22 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com