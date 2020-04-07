Atkins, James Rex

Rex Atkins passed away April 2, 2020, at age 89. Visitation and Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Mr. Atkins is survived by children Michele (Stanley “Tooter”) Burton and Rex Atkins Jr.; grandchildren Tara Burton, Matt (Lauren) Burton, and JoBeth Howell; great-grandchildren Logan Wills and Madelyn Burton; brother Don Atkins; son-in-law Gary Howell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife of 60 years Jane Atkins, daughter Gale Atkins Howell, parents James Irvin and Bertie Mann Atkins, and sister Margie Welker.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.