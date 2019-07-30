Atkinson, Colleen

Colleen Atkinson, age 87 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, James H. Atkinson; parents, David and Eula Roark; brothers, Edward “Bud” Roark, David Roark, Jr., Ronnie Lee Roark and Dan G. Roark; sister, Mary Edna Cruff, and step-sisters, Margie Sypes and Katherine McFadden. Survived by son, James Charles “JC” Atkinson; brothers, Richard Roark and Howard Roark; sister, Kathleen Corey; step-sister, Bernice (George) DeVault; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, and interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wed., July 31 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com