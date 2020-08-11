Bachstein, Winfred Helmut “Windy”

Winfred Bachstein passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at age 79. He was born in Breslau, Germany, in 1941 and immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1954. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Bachstein, son James (Theresa) Bachstein M.D.; grandchildren Matthew (Frances) Bachstein and Anna Caroline Bachstein. He is preceded in death by brother Armin Bachstein and parents Willy and Charlotte Bachstein. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Thomas Health Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.

