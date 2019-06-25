Bailey, Lydia Ann Rychecky

Lydia Ann Rychecky “Cookie” Bailey, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, died June 22, 2019. Cookie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rowena Shaw Rychecky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis Howard Bailey; grandson, Jason Post; and four siblings.

She is survived by: Daughter – Pamela (Joe) Post; Grandchildren – A.J. Post, Zac Post, Jon Post, Austin Post and Caroline Post.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 2 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com