Baines, Raymond R.

Raymond Baines passed away on July 17, 2018, at age 68. A funeral service was held July 19 at Sellars Funeral Home, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.
Mr. Baines was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He retired from Perma Pipe on July 3, 2013, after 38 years with the company. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.
He is survived by wife of 47 years, Jenny L. Montgomery Baines; daughters Christy Davis and Tracy (Bengie) Oldham; grandchildren Austin Hunter (Lana) Barrett, Maleigha Jade Oldham, Ali Nichole Davis, and Ashtan Drake Dickens; great-grandson Levi Hunter Barrett; siblings Thomas (Beverly) Baines, Diana Reynolds, Don (Mary) Baines, Jeanette Reed, Pam Thompson, Joyce Moss, Ted (Debbie) Graves, and Jim (Linda) Graves; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Grady and Alma Baines, step-mother Sadie Baines, sisters Mary Ruth Worley and Faye Graves, brothers-in-law Bill Worley and Tommy Reed, and nephews Doug Graves, Todd Brown and Ronnie Worley.
The family extends their special thanks to Dr. Kehinde, Dr. Peyton, Dr. Joseph, and the nurses on Floors 1 and 2 of Tennova. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
