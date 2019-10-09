Baines, Rickey Neal

Rickey Neal Baines passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at age 64. A Celebration of Life was held Oct. 5 at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Church in Lebanon.

Mr. Baines is survived by sons Rickey N. (Samantha) Baines Jr. and David Edward Baines, grandson Zackary Baines, father Roy Baines, and sisters Melinda (Calvin) Sanford and Lisa Baines, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Sarah Belle Page, grandparents Louis and Laura Page, and Harrison and Ella Baines. The family extends a special thank you to Sellars Funeral Home and Caroline at R&M Printing.