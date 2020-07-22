Bair, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Bair, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, died July 15, 2020. Mrs. Bair was the daughter of the late Arthur Leslie and Clara Spirz Harris. Mrs. Bair was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Harris and Oliver Harris.

She is survived by: Husband of 60 years – Ed Bair; Children – Jeanette (Bruce Anderson) Bair, Jonathan (Beth) Bair and Bridget (Sam) Kallaos; Grandchildren – Callista Gomez, Alexis Carpenter, Steven Bair, Clara Kallaos and Ruby Kallaos.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com