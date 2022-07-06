News Ticker

BAIRD, Sr., Clarence Nelson

Clarence Nelson Baird, Sr. died peacefully Monday, June 20.
Preceeded in death by his parents, Nelson and Grace Baird. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gloria Mastebrook Baird, sons Skipper (Kim) and Scott (Annie) and Zachary Baird, stepdaughters Janemarie Hill(Tim), Julie Stockton(Gary) and Bobbie Rae Watson (Troy Reed). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
His remains were donated to VUMC. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. at Buchanan Log House, 2910 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.

