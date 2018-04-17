Baker, Catherine Welch Morgan “Cathey”, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, died April 14, 2017.
Mrs. Baker attended Joy Church and loved to read her Bible. She enjoyed writing poetry, sewing, collecting stuffed animals and knick-knacks, shopping, watching TV and plays, fireworks and going out to eat.
Mrs. Baker was the daughter of the late G.W. and Ovie Gertrude Biles Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Baker; her sister, Carolyn Morgan Soens; her grandparents, Hattie Biles, Carlos Roosevelt Biles and Beulah Morgan.
She is survived by: Daughters – Natasha (Darrin) Rogers and Charity Hope Keith; Sister-in-law (who was like a sister) – Peggy (Steve) Crawford; Grandchildren – Cody Keith, Adrianna Payton, Chelsea Denson, Cory Sullivan and Joshua Daniel; Aunt – Glenna Rush; Niece and nephews – Elizabeth Dunn, Donald (B.J.) Dunn and Robert (Cathey) Dunn; Great-niece – Carolyn Dunn.
A funeral service was held April 17 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment was April 18 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.