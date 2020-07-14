News Ticker

Baker, Daniel Lee

July 14, 2020 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Daniel Baker passed away July 8, 2020, at age 50. The funeral service was held July 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Baker is survived by daughter Brianna Baker, mother Bettie Kilby, siblings Debra (Kenneth) Hutchings, Brenda (Michael) Miller, and Billy Baker, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by father Leonard O’Neal Baker, brother Larry Baker and sister Linda Hutchings.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.