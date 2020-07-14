Baker, Daniel Lee

Daniel Baker passed away July 8, 2020, at age 50. The funeral service was held July 10 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Baker is survived by daughter Brianna Baker, mother Bettie Kilby, siblings Debra (Kenneth) Hutchings, Brenda (Michael) Miller, and Billy Baker, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by father Leonard O’Neal Baker, brother Larry Baker and sister Linda Hutchings.

