Baker, Jimmie Lee

Jimmie Baker, age 77 of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018. A graveside serve was held Jan. 4 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

He is survived by children Michael Baker, Ronald (Lori) Baker, and Barbara Walker, step-daughter Tara Gonzalez, sister Peggy Henry, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Jo Baker, son Danny Baker, parents Mary Jane Campbell and Lendon Baker, and brother Jerry Baker.

The family extends their deepest gratitude for the special care Jimmie received from Dr. Peyton, Dr. Kehinda and the ICU unit at Tennova. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.