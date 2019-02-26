Baldwin, Christoper

Christopher “Chris” Baldwin, extensively known to his friends as “Baldwin,” passed away Feb. 24, 2019.

The Funeral Service will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, March 1 from 5 p.m. until service time.

He is survived by children, Christopher Coen Baldwin, Jack Walker Baldwin, Cheyenne Cristine Baldwin, and Olivia Grace Baldwin; parents, Arnold and Lisa Baldwin;sister, Sabrie Sheldon (Greg) Grayson; paternal grandmother, Katherin Arnold Baldwin; maternal grandfather, William Cooper Johnson; and a host of friends and family also survive. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, William Delavan Baldwin; maternal grandmother, Gillette Lucienne Johnson; maternal grandfather, George Richard Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Hope Center: 1115 TN-76, White House, TN 37188. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.