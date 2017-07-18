Ballard, Bill

Bill Ballard, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away on July 15, 2017. The Funeral Service, was conducted by F.H. Gates, Barry Keene and Cory Waddell, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Friends and family served as Pallbearers.

Mr. Ballard was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and was a truck driver. He loved to travel, support University of Tennessee football, garden, read the Bible, and spend time with his family. He is survived by wife of 41 years, Brenda Reynolds Ballard, William “Tommy” Ballard Jr. of Gladeville, Sandra Jayne Ballard of Hickman, Howard Randall (Angie) Ballard of Lebanon, Doug (Darlene) Jenkins and Sherry Lynn Jenkins of Lebanon, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, siblings Hattie (Ronald) Brown of Lilydale, Victoria Australia, Howard (Teresa) Ballard of New Middleton, sisters-in-law Roberta Ballard of Monterey, Rita (Charlie) Brown of Lebanon, Freida Beazley of Gladeville, and Dorothy Reynolds of Murfreesboro. He is preceded in death by parents Charlie and Meecie Clemmons Ballard, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Ruth Ballard, brother John Ballard, sister-in-law Wilma (Buford) Bass, brothers-in-law Carl Reynolds Jr. and Jerry Beazley, and mother-in-law Earlene Reynolds.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to Johnathan Wentworth, Kim Beasley, Danielle Dunn, and Amanda Netherton of Gentiva Hospice, and special friend and caregiver Cassie Bruner. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.