Ballard, Maria Pleming

Maria Pleming Ballard, age 52 of Old Hickory, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Aubrey Edsel Pleming, and aunt, Mildred Paunee Thompson. She is survived by daughter, Aubrey Ballard; mother, Jo Anne Pleming; brother, Ed (Alice) Pleming, II; nephew, Wyatt Pleming; husband, David Ballard; cousins, Joel & Sharon Crowell and Randall Thompson and several cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6 at noon at Hermitage United Methodist Church, 205 Belinda Drive, Hermitage, TN. There will be one hour of visitation with the family prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com