Ballot Tracking system launched for the upcoming election

LEBANON — The Wilson County Election Commission is launching a ballot tracking system to provide both absentee voters and election officials greater accountability and confidence in the by-mail voting process. Ballots will be tracked when they are mailed, when delivered to the voter, when the marked ballot is put back in the mail and when it is delivered to the Election Commission office. Voters may opt-in to the program and receive notifications by email, voice mail or text about their ballot’s progress.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Division of Elections also provides an absentee ballot status tracker at GoVoteTN.org. This site allows voters to check their registration status and confirm that their ballot has been received by the county election commission.

Phillip Warren, Administrator of Elections said, “Implementing a system for our office and voters to track their ballot adds a level of confidence and accountability to absentee voting. This is one more way we protect the integrity of every vote cast in Wilson County.”

Information about how to sign up will be included in every ballot package sent. Through an easy and secure online portal, voters enter their contact information, choose how they best receive messages and even set specific times to receive messages.

The first step to voting absentee is to complete a request form. The form can be found at www.WilsonElections.com or by calling the Election Commission at 615-444-0216. In September, ballots will begin being mailed to those that have requested. Voters should mark their ballot and put it back in the mail as soon after receiving them as possible. The marked ballot received by the Election Commission is verified and secured until Nov. 3rd.

The last day to request a ballot and the last day the Election Commission can legally mail a ballot is Oct. 27 — the seventh day before Election Day. Completed ballots must be received by mail at the Election Commission by 7:00 pm on Election Day.

Warren stated, “Whether you choose to vote in-person during Early Voting, on Election Day or vote by mail absentee, the Wilson County Election Commission is committed to the protection of every vote cast. The addition of ballot tracking is another innovation to improve the quality, safety and security of your voting experience.”