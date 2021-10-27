News Ticker

BALTZ, Frances Ann Delvin

Frances Ann Delvin Baltz, 90, Bethpage, died Oct. 20. Baltz was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late, Clyde Henry Delvin, Sr. and Caroline Winifred Bailey Delvin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Baltz, Sr.; siblings, Clyde Delvin, Jr. and Patsy Delvin; son-in-law, Doug Tidwell and daughter-in-law, Mary Pat Baltz.
She is survived by: Children, Carolyn (Donnie) Sorrells, Frank Baltz, Jr., Danny (Reba) Baltz, Linda (Wayne) Gay, Mary Tidwell, Liz (Ted) Miller, Ronnie Baltz, Billy Baltz, Rosemary (Keith) Gunn, Rusty Baltz, Patty (Bobby) Davis and Chris (Jill) Baltz; 23 Grandchildren, 20 Great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great Grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 23, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was Friday and prior to services Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

