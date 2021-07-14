BALTZ, Mary Pat

Mary Pat Baltz, 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 10, after a bout with cancer.

Loving wife and mother, she always said all she wanted to do was be a mom and she loved her chil-dren and husband dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Isobel Becker; nephew, Adam Upchurch and son-in-law, Chris Cooper.

She is survived by: Husband of 49 years Frank Baltz, Jr.; Daughters, Kim Cooper and Amy Baltz; Son Jay Baltz; Sister Beverly Upchurch and Betty Ann (Jack) Lay; Brother Bill (Janet) Becker; Granddaughter Angie Haynes; Great granddaughter Saylor Jane

Family and friends will gather from 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Bond Memorial Chapel to celebrate Mary’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: OUR KIDS, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet, TN, St. Cecilia Academy Class of 1971, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Avalon Hospice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.