Barber, Mildred Somers

June 5, 2018

Mildred Somers Barber, “Miss Honey”, age 89 of Hermitage, died May 29, 2018. Mrs. Barber was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late George Robert and Mildred Fitz Somers. Mrs. Barber was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Barber, and brother, William Robert Somers.

She is survived by: Children – Michael (Mary) Barber, William Kenneth (Dale) Barber and Carol (Ken) Lane; six Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

